SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN SEPTEMBER DEATH OF MOTORCYCLIST

THE SEPTEMBER 2ND DEATH OF A SIOUX CITY MAN ON A MOTORCYCLE HAS NOW BECOME A MURDER INVESTIGATION.

SIOUX CITY POLICE RECEIVED A REPORT OF A MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF WEST 20TH AND REBECCA STREETS AT 8:42 PM ON THAT MONDAY NIGHT.

OFFICERS FOUND 65-YEAR-OLD BRET B. SIEBOLD SUFFERING FROM AN APPARENT HEAD INJURY.

SIEBOLD WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCY ONE MEDICAL CENTER AND LATER LIFE FLIGHTED TO UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER, WITH LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

SIEBOLD LATER DIED FROM HIS INJURIES ON SEPTEMBER 8TH.

INVESTIGATING OFFICERS DETERMINED THE INCIDENT WAS NOT A MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT, AND LEARNED THAT AN ARGUMENT HAD TAKEN PLACE BETWEEN TWO INDIVIDUALS SHORTLY BEFORE THE REPORT OF THE CRASH.

A WITNESS REPORTED SEEING SOMETHING THROWN AT THE VICTIM WHILE THE VICTIM WAS ON THE MOTORCYCLE AND HEARD A SPECIFIC SOUND THEN SAW THE VICTIM GO TO THE GROUND.

THE INVESTIGATION LED TO THE ARREST TODAY (WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 9TH) OF 33-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL P. WHITE THUNDER OF SIOUX CITY ON A CHARGE OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER.

WHITE THUNDER IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $150-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.

THE INCIDENT IS STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION RELATING TO THIS INCIDENT MAY CONTACT SIOUX CITY POLICE AT 712-279-6440, OR THE ANONYMOUS TIP LINE 712-258-TIPS (8477).