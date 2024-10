IA SUPREME COURT HEARS SUMMIT CARBON PIPELINE CASE

ATTORNEYS FOR A HARDIN COUNTY LANDOWNER AND FOR THE COMPANY SEEKING TO BUILD A CARBON PIPELINE IN IOWA ARGUED THE CASE BEFORE THE IOWA SUPREME COURT TUESDAY NIGHT.

A DISTRICT COURT JUDGE PREVIOUSLY RULED KENT KASISCHKE DID NOT HAVE THE RIGHT TO REFUSE TO LET SURVEYORS FOR SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS ON HIS PROPERTY.

BRIAN JORDE — KASISCHKE’S ATTORNEY — SAYS IT’S A VIOLATION OF THE CONSTITUTION TO GRANT A PRIVATE COMPANY ACCESS TO KASISCHKE’S LAND BEFORE THE PROJECT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY STATE REGULATORS.

RYAN KOOPMANS, THE ATTORNEY REPRESENTING SUMMIT, SAYS SURVEYORS FOR PRIVATE COMPANIES PLOTTING OUT PROJECTS HAVE HAD THE RIGHT TO SURVEY IOWA LAND SINCE 1851:

KOOPMANS SAYS IF THE JUSTICES RULE IN THE LANDOWNER’S FAVOR, IT WOULD PREVENT UTILITIES AND OTHER PRIVATE COMPANIES, AS WELL AS STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS, FROM SURVEYING PROPERTY:

JORDE URGED THE JUSTICES TO LIMIT THEIR DECISION TO A SECTION OF STATE LAW THAT DEALS WITH HAZARDOUS LIQUID PIPELINES.

SEVERAL COUNTY BOARDS OF SUPERVISORS HAVE PASSED RESOLUTIONS SUPPORTING LOCAL LANDOWNERS WHO DO NOT WANT THE PIPELINE BUILT ON THEIR LAND.

