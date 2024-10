FORMER U.S. SENATOR TIM JOHNSON DIES AT AGE 77

FORMER SOUTH DAKOTA U.S. SENATOR TIM JOHNSON HAS DIED AT AGE 77.

JOHNSON, WHO WAS FROM VERMILLION, SERVED 36 YEARS IN PUBLIC OFFICE, AND WAS FIRST ELECTED TO THE U.S. SENATE IN NOVEMBER OF 1996.

HE BATTLED HEALTH ISSUES INCLUDING PROSTATE CANCER IN 2004 AND A BRAIN HEMORRHAGE IN 2006 BUT RETURNED TO WORK AND WON RE-ELECTION IN 2008.

JOHNSON RETIRED FROM THE SENATE AT THE END OF HIS TERM IN 2014.

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SAYS “JOHNSON’S HEART WAS FOR THE PEOPLE OF SOUTH DAKOTA AND HE WAS A TRUE SERVANT”.

NOEM ORDERED FLAGS TO BE FLOWN AT HALF-STAFF STATEWIDE EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY IN HONOR OF JOHNSON, WHO PASSED AWAY TUESDAY EVENING IN SIOUX FALLS, UNTIL THE DAY OF HIS INTERMENT.

file photo