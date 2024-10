AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY PILOT OF FATAL NORFOLK PLANE CRASH

POLICE IN NORFOLK, NEBRASKA HAVE IDENTIFIED THE PILOT WHO DIED IN THE CRASH OF A SINGLE ENGINE PLANE

MONDAY NIGHT JUST AFTER TAKING OFF FROM THE KARL STEFEN AIRPORT.

37-YEAR-OLD PHILLIP K. WIDNER FROM BEDFORD, TEXAS WAS THE LONE OCCUPANT IN THE TWIN ENGINE BEECH C99 THAT CRASHED ABOUT ONE-HALF MILE SOUTH OF THE RUNWAY.

AUTHORITIES SAY WIDNER WORKED FOR AMERIFLIGHT AND WAS DELIVERING PACKAGES TO OMAHA.

HE HAD LANDED AT THE AIRPORT AT 7:09 P.M. AND DEPARTED AT 7:35 P.M.

THERE WERE SEVERAL WITNESSES TO THE ACCIDENT.

FEDERAL AVIATION AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING THE CAUSE OF THE CRASH.

Norfolk Airport Authority file photo