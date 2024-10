SMALL PLANE CRASHES AFTER TAKEOFF NEAR NORFOLK

ONE PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING THE CRASH OF A SMALL PLANE MONDAY NIGHT NEAR THE KARL STEFEN AIRPORT AT NORFOLK, NEBRASKA.

NORFOLK POLICE SAY THE SINGLE ENGINE AIRPLANE CRASHED AT 7:39 P.M.

EMERGENCY RESPONDERS FOUND THAT THE SMALL PLANE CRASHED ABOUT ONE-HALF MILE SOUTH OF THE RUNWAY JUST AFTER TAKE-OFF.

THERE WAS A SINGLE PILOT ON BOARD WHO DIED AT THE SCENE.

FEDERAL AVIATION AUTHORITIES WERE CONTACTED AND WILL ASSIST IN THE INVESTIGATION.

Norfolk Airport Services file photo