RISE GRANTS APPROVED FOR ROCK VALLEY & SIOUX CENTER

THE STATE TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION HAS APPROVED A CHANGE TO A STATE PROGRAM USED TO HELP COMMUNITIES BUILD ROADWAYS FOR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT.

THE D-O-T”S DEB ARP SAYS THE CHANGE ALLOWS THE REBUILD IOWA’S SOUND ECONOMY OR RISE PROGRAM TO BE USED TO RELOCATE BUSINESSES IN DISASTER AREAS.

THE FIRST PROJECT UNDER THE NEW DESIGNATION WAS APPROVED FOR ROCK VALLEY:

ARP SAYS ROCK VALLEY HAS MULTIPLE LETTERS OF INTEREST FROM LOCAL BUSINESSES IMPACTED BY THE FLOODING, LOOKING TO RELOCATE WITHIN THE COMMUNITY.

THE COMMISSION APPROVED NEARLY ONE-POINT-FIVE MILLION DOLLARS FOR ROCK VALLEY, WHICH IS 70 PERCENT OF THE PROJECT.

THE TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ALSO APPROVED SOME REGULAR RISE FUNDING.

SIOUX CENTER WAS APPROVED FOR A ROADWAY TO HELP A BUSINESS EXPANSION.

THIS PROJECT IS ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPLETED BY JULY 2026.