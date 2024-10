LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS STATE CANDIDATES FORUM SET FOR WIT CAMPUS

THE SECOND OF TWO LOCAL POLITICAL CANDIDATE FORUMS FROM THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS OF SIOUX CITY WILL TAKE PLACE TONIGHT AT WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE.

MONDAY NIGHT, CANDIDATES FOR WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR POSTS AND FOR COUNTY AUDITOR ANSWERED QUESTIONS FROM A PANEL AND THE PUBLIC.

TONIGHT, CANDIDATES FOR THE IOWA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES WILL DISCUSS ISSUES AND ANSWER QUESTIONS FROM MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND A PANEL THAT INCLUDES NEWS ANCHOR SOPHIE ERBER OF KCAU-TV AND KSCJ NEWS DIRECTOR WOODY GOTTBURG.

THE FORUM WILL BEGIN AT 7 P.M. IN THE ROCKLIN CONFERENCE CENTER ON THE WIT CAMPUS.