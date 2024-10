IOWA COLD CASE UNIT WORKS TO BRING CLOSURE FOR VICTIM’S FAMILIES

IOWA HAS OVER 400 UNSOLVED COLD CASES INVOLVING MISSING OR DECEASED RESIDENTS AROUND THE STATE OVER THE PAST SEVERAL DECADES.

STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD SAYS EVEN THOUGH IT MAY TAKE YEARS TO SOLVE THOSE CRIMES, THAT IS THE FOCUS OF THE STATE’S COLD CASE UNIT THAT IS COMMITTED TO PARTNER WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT TO INVESTIGATE AND BRING CLOSURE TO AFFECTED FAMILIES:

BIRD AND FAMILY MEMBERS OF MAUREEN BRUBAKER FARLEY, A SIOUX CITY TEEN WHO DISAPPEARED IN 1971 WHILE WORKING AT A CEDAR RAPIDS DINER, SPOKE AT A NEWS CONFERENCE AT THE NEW WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER ABOUT HOW HER COLD CASE WAS SOLVED IN 2021:

MAUREEN’S YOUNGEST SISTER LISA SCHENZEL, SPOKE ABOUT LOSING HER 17-YEAR-OLD SISTER 50 YEARS AGO, AND HOW MANY OF HER FAMILY MEMBERS PASSED AWAY WITHOUT HAVING CLOSURE REGARDING MAUREEN’S DEATH:

MAUREEN’S BODY WAS FOUND ON THE TRUNK OF AN ABANDONED CAR IN CEDAR RAPIDS IN 1971.

GEORGE SMITH OF CEDAR RAPIDS WAS CONSIDERED TO BE A SUSPECT IN THE CASE, BUT IT TOOK A DNA MATCH CONFIRMED IN 2021 TO CONFIRM HE WAS THE PERSON WHO KILLED MAUREEN.

SMITH HAD DIED 8 YEARS EARLIER AND DETECTIVES USED A DNA SAMPLE FROM ONE OF HIS FAMILY MEMBERS, WHICH MATCHED DNA FOUND AT THE MURDER SCENE.

THE FAMILY WAS TOLD THE NEWS ON THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE DISCOVERY OF MAUREEN’S BODY:

ATTORNEY GENERAL BIRD SAYS THE IOWA COLD CASE UNIT WILL BE PART OF HER DEPARTMENT’S BUDGET EVERY YEAR GOING FORWARD.

SHE AND LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT REMIND EVERYONE THAT THE SMALLEST BIT OF EVIDENCE COULD HELP SOLVE A COLD CASE, AND THAT IF YOU KNOW SOMETHING ABOUT A CASE, TO CONTACT LAW ENFORCEMENT.