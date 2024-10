TEXAS GOVERNOR THANKS REYNOLDS FOR BORDER AID

TEXAS GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT SAYS THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD AND STATE LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS DEPLOYED TO THE SOUTHERN BORDER EARLIER THIS YEAR DENIED ILLEGAL ENTRY TO COUNTLESS MIGRANTS.

ABBOTT WAS THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER SATURDAY IN DES MOINES AT GOVERNOR REYNOLDS’ ANNUAL CAMPAIGN FUNDRAISER.

ABBOTT SAYS THERE’S BEEN TOTAL CHAOS AT THE TEXAS BORDER DURING THE BIDEN-HARRIS ADMINISTRATION AND HE’S BEEN FORCED TO CALL UPON OTHER STATES FOR HELP.

REYNOLDS DREW CHEERS FROM THE CROWD WHEN SHE MENTIONED THE TAX CUTS AND TEACHER PAY RAISES SHE’S APPROVED.

SHE ALSO RECOGNIZED IOWA NATIVE CAITLIN CLARK, WHO WAS NAMED THE W-N-B-A’S ROOKIE OF THE YEAR LATE LAST WEEK.

LAST MONTH, CLARK SAID THIS IS THE SECOND ELECTION SHE’S BEEN ABLE TO VOTE IN AND SHE ENCOURAGED PEOPLE TO REGISTER TO VOTE.