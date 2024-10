SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MURDER IN LE MARS SHOOTING DEATH

THE SUSPECT IN THE SEPTEMBER 30TH SHOOTING DEATH OF A LE MARS MAN AT HIS APARTMENT IS NOW CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE CASE.

21-YEAR-OLD OMAR MARTINEZ CRUZ.WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY SUNDAY EVENING IN SIOUX CITY AFTER A TIP THAT HE WAS IN THE AREA OF 29TH AND CHAMBERS.

CRUZ WAS ARRESTED IN THAT LOCATION AND BROUGHT BACK TO LE MARS FOR QUESTIONING.

HE IS CHARGED IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF 21-YEAR-OLD MIGUEL MARTINEZ AND WAS BOOKED INTO THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JAIL.

PHOTOS OF CRUZ WERE DISTRIBUTED SUNDAY BY NEWS OUTLETS AND ON SOCIAL MEDIA, LEADING TO THE TIP TO AUTHORITIES.