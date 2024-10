A RURAL KINGSLEY, IOWA MAN HAS DIED FROM INJURIES SUFFERED IN A WEEKEND FARM ACCIDENT.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 58-YEAR-OLD DANA SITZMANN DIED SATURDAY EVENING WHEN HE WAS STRUCK BY AN UNATTENDED WAGON DURING HARVESTING AT A PROPERTY LOCATED ON SUNSET AVENUE.

SITZMANN SUFFERED FATAL INJURIES IN THAT ACCIDENT.

THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WAS ASSISTED BY KINGSLEY’S AMBULANCE, POLICE AND FIRE DEPARTMENTS AND REMSEN AMBULANCE.