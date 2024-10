HOME INSPECTION KEY TO RESIDENTIAL FIRE SAFETY

THIS IS NATIONAL FIRE PREVENTION WEEK AND SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE IS CONDUCTING SEVERAL ACTIVITIES OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS.

LT. JOE RODRIQUEZ SAYS ONE ACTIVITY THAT GOES ON YEAR ROUND IS A FREE SAFETY INSPECTION OF YOUR HOME:

HAVING WORKING SMOKE DETECTORS PROPERLY PLACED IS A KEY PART OF THE FREE INSPECTION:

THERE’S MORE TO THE FREE INSPECTION THAN SMOKE DETECTORS THOUGH:

AND AS THE WEATHER TURNS COOLER, SPACE HEATERS MAY BECOME A CONCERN:

RODRIQUEZ SATS IF YOU WOULD LIKE A FREE HOME SAFETY INSPECTION, CONTACT SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE AT 712-279-6377 FOR AN APPOINTMENT.