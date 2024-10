CHRISTMAS ACRES WILL NOT TAKE PLACE THIS YEAR NEAR LE MARS

A 28-YEAR HOLIDAY TRADITION IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY WON’T HAPPEN IN 2024.

ROB SCHEITLER SAYS HE HAS MADE THE DIFFICULT DECISION THAT CHRISTMAS ACRES WILL NOT TAKE PLACE THIS YEAR.

SCHEITLER SAYS HE HAS BEEN STRUGGLING TO GET THE LARGE OUTDOOR CHRISTMAS DISPLAY, LOCATED WEST OF LE MARS READY BECAUSE OF BACK PROBLEMS:

XACRES1 OC……GO FROM THERE. :15

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE HAVE VIEWED THE WINTER WONDERLAND WITH AN ESTIMATED 200-THOUSAND LIGHTS, INCLUDING LIGHTED SCULPTURES AND INFLATABLES OVER THE YEARS:

XACRES2 OC……..A YEARLY BASIS. :24

DONATIONS OVER THE YEARS HAVE BENEFITED NON-PROFITS IN THE LE MARS COMMUNITY AREA:

XACRES3 OC…..AN AMAZING JOURNEY. :11

SCHEITLER OFFERED HIS THANKS TO ALL WHO SUPPORTED HIS LABOR OF LOVE OVER THE YEARS:

XACRES4 OC……..CANDY CANES. :10

SCHEITLER SAYS HE IS NOT SPECULATING ABOUT THE FUTURE OF CHRISTMAS ACRES, AND FOR NOW HIS HEALTH AND FAMILY ARE MORE IMPORTANT.