BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS 2024 TOUR OF HOMES ANNOUNCED

THE 2024 HOLIDAY TOUR OF HOMES TO BENEFIT BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF SIOUXLAND HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR KRISTIE ARLT SAYS THIS YEAR’S TOUR WILL SHOWCASE FIVE BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED HOMES IN WYNSTONE AND MCCOOK LAKE, SOUTH DAKOTA:

ARLT SAYS THE TOURS WILL RUN FROM THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21ST, THROUGH SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23RD, WITH 12 TOURS OFFERED DAILY:

EACH TOUR LASTS APPROXIMATELY THREE HOURS.

ONE OF THE FEATURED HOMES IS OWNED BY DR. DUSTIN AND BROOKE SORENSON.

BROOKE SAYS HER WHOLE FAMILY WAS EXCITED ABOUT BEING A PART OF THIS YEAR’S TOUR OF HOMES:

ALL OF THE PROCEEDS SUPPORT BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS YOUTH MENTORING PROGRAM.

ARLT SAYS THEY ARE ALSO LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS TO HELP WITH THE TOURS:

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO VOLUNTEER, OR PURCHASE TICKETS TO GO ON THE TOUR, CONTACT

http://BIGBROTHERSBIGSISTERS.COM OR CALL 712-239-9890 X117.