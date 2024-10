WOODBURY COUNTY TO HOLD 2 DISASTER CENTER GATHERINGS

THE WOODBURY COUNTY LONG-TERM RECOVERY GROUP WILL HOST TWO MULTI-AGENCY RESOURCE CENTERS TO SUPPORT RESIDENTS IMPACTED BY RECENT FLOODING.

RESOURCES AVAILABLE AT THE CENTERS WILL INCLUDE FEMA, THE AMERICAN RED CROSS, THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY, SIOUX CITY INSPECTION SERVICES, THE SALVATION ARMY, SIOUX CITY NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES, CATHOLIC CHARITIES, IOWA LEGAL AID, AND MORE.

THE FIRST GATHERING WILL TAKE PLACE TUESDAY FROM 3PM UNTIL 7 PM AT THE RIVERSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH LOCATED AT 1817 RIVERSIDE BOULEVARD.

THE SECOND WILL TAKE PLACE OCTOBER 15TH IN CORRECTIOVILLE FROM 3PM UNTIL 7PM IN THE CORRECTIONVILLE COMMUNITY CENTER AT 312 DRIFTWOOD STREET.

THIS MAY BE THE FINAL OPPORTUNITY FOR RESIDENTS TO MEET WITH FEMA REPRESENTATIVES IN PERSON BEFORE THE APPLICATION PERIOD CLOSES ON OCTOBER 22ND.

FLOOD VICTIMS CAN CONTINUE TO APPLY FOR ASSISTANCE OR CHECK THE STATUS OF AN APPLICATION ONLINE AT DISASTERASSISTANCE.GOV OR BY USING FEMA’S MOBILE APP.

