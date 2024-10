REYNOLDS HOPES INDIA WILL PURCHASE IOWA ETHANOL

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS THERE’S A POSSIBILITY INDIA MAY BE A MARKET FOR IOWA-MADE ETHANOL.

REYNOLDS RECENTLY RETURNED FROM A TRADE MISSION TO INDIA, WHICH IS THE WORLD’S THIRD LARGEST ETHANOL PRODUCER.

HOWEVER, THE COUNTRY HAS SET THE GOAL OF HAVING A 20 PERCENT BLEND OF ETHANOL IN ALL GASOLINE SOLD IN INDIA BY NEXT YEAR — AND ELIMINATING ALL CARBON EMISSIONS BY 2070.

REYNOLDS SAYS NOT ONLY DOES THAT MEAN IOWA-MADE ETHANOL MAY HAVE A NEW MARKET, BUT THE BAN ON IMPORTS OF IOWA CORN — BECAUSE IT’S GROWN FROM GENETICALLY-MODIFIED SEEDS — MIGHT BE LIFTED IF THAT CORN IS USED TO PRODUCE ETHANOL.

REYNOLDS SAYS ANOTHER IDEA WOULD BE FINDING PLOTS OF LAND IN RURAL INDIA TO GROW GENETICALLY-MODIFIED CORN THAT WOULD BE USED TO MAKE ETHANOL.

SHE SAYS THAT COULD LEAD TO ACCEPTANCE OF G-M-O CORN IN INDIA FOR FOOD PRODUCTION.

REYNOLDS STRESSED THE WORK OF IOWA NATIVE NORMAN BORLAUG AS SHE MET WITH OFFICIALS IN INDIA LAST MONTH.

BORLAUG DEVELOPED A STRAIN OF HIGH-YIELDING WHEAT IN MEXICO, TOOK IT TO INDIA IN THE 1960S AND WAS CREDITED WITH SAVING HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS IN PAKISTAN AND INDIA FROM STARVATION.