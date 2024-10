PERSON OF INTEREST IN CUSTODY IN LE MARS FATAL SHOOTING

LE MARS POLICE HAVE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY A PERSON OF INTEREST THEY WISH TO TALK TO REGARDING THE FATAL SHOOTING OF 21-YEAR-OLD MIGUEL MARTINEZ ON SEPTEMBER 30TH IN A LE MARS APARTMENT.

POLICE SAY 21-YEAR-OLD OMAR MARTINEZ CRUZ.WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY SUNDAY EVENING.

INVESTIGATORS HAD BEEN SEARCHING FOR CRUZ, AND SAY HE IS CONSIDERED A SUSPECT IN THE DEATH OF MARTINEZ.

LE MARS POLICE HAD NOT SAID IF CRUZ HAS BEEN CHARGED IN THE CASE AS OF 10 P.M. SUNDAY.

Updated 10:12 p.m. 10/6/24

LE MARS POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED A PERSON OF INTEREST THEY WISH TO TALK TO REGARDING THE FATAL SHOOTING OF 21-YEAR-OLD MIGUEL MARTINEZ ON SEPTEMBER 30TH IN A LE MARS APARTMENT.

POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR 21-YEAR-OLD OMAR MARTINEZ CRUZ.

INVESTIGATORS HAVE DETERMINED CRUZ WAS IN SIOUX CENTER EARLY FRIDAY EVENING, OCTOBER 4TH, AND RETURNED TO LE MARS THAT EVENING AROUND 8:30 P.M.

HE WAS DROPPED OFF BY A BLACK PICKUP IN THE FOSTER PARK AREA, POSSIBLY SOMEWHERE ON 7TH STREET SOUTH IN LE MARS.

CRUZ WAS WEARING GREY SWEATPANTS AND A BLACK HOODIE.

IT’S NOT KNOWN IF HE IS STILL IN LE MARS AND HIS CURRENT WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN.

IF YOU LOCATE CRUZ OR HAVE INFORMATION ON HIS WHEREABOUTS, DO NOT CONTACT HIM, BUT CALL 9-1-1 OR LE MARS POLICE AT 712-546-4113.