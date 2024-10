HARD ROCK HOLDS “PINKTOBER” BREAST CANCER FUNDRAISING ACTIVITIES

SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO SIOUX CITY IS GEARING UP TO AMPLIFY BREAST CANCER AWARENESS IN OUR AREA.

HARD ROCK WILL LAUNCH VARIOUS “PINKTOBER” ACTIVITIES THIS MONTH, WHICH STARTED WITH 215 EMPLOYEES AND PARTICIPANTS GATHERING TO FORM A HUMAN PINK RIBBON.

IT’S THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW HARD ROCK PARTNERED WITH THE JUNE E. NYLEN CANCER CENTER IN THE HEARTFELT SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY EVENT.

PORTIONS OF PROCEEDS FROM PINKTOBER-THEMED BEVERAGES AND DESSERTS OFFERED THROUGHOUT THE PROPERTY WILL BE CONTRIBUTED TO THE JUNE E. NYLEN CANCER CENTER.

IN THE ROCK SHOP, YOU MAY PURCHASE AN EXCLUSIVE 2024 PINKTOBER T-SHIRT WITH PORTIONS OF PROCEEDS ALSO DONATED TO THE JUNE E. NYLEN CANCER CENTER.

EACH SATURDAY AS PART OF ROCK STAR REWARDS GIFT DAYS, PINKTOBER THEMED HARD ROCK LOGO QUARTER ZIPS, HOODIES, PUFFER JACKETS, AND WINDBREAKERS WILL BE GIVEN AWAY DURING THE HOURS OF THE PROMOTION.

THE EXTERIOR OF THE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO WILL BE ILLUMINATED WITH PINK LIGHTS AND INSIDE, THE OVERHEAD GUITAR FRET DISPLAY LIGHTS WILL ALSO BE IN A ROCKIN’ SHADE OF PINK.