ALCOHOL WILL BE SOLD AT NEBRASKA ATHLETICS EVENTS STARTING IN THE 2025-2026 SEASON.

THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA BOARD OF REGENTS APPROVED ALCOHOL SALES FRIDAY DURING A MEETING AT KEARNEY.

UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT DR. JEFFREY GOLD SAYS SOME OF THE REVENUE FROM ALCOHOL SALES WILL GO TOWARD ALCOHOL SAFETY PROGRAMMING.

BEFORE THE VOTE, NEBRASKA WAS THE ONLY BIG TEN INSTITUTION THAT DIDN’T ALLOW ALCOHOL SALES AT ITS FOOTBALL GAMES.