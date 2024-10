SOCIAL SECURITY CONCERNS ADDRESSED BY AARP

IT’S AN ELECTION YEAR, AND SOCIAL SECURITY IS AN ISSUE AGAIN AS THE DEBATE OVER ITS FUNDING FUTURE AND OTHER CONCERNS HAS ARISEN.

THAT WAS THE FOCUS OF A TRI-STATE AARP MEETING IN SIOUX CITY THIS WEEK.

TODD STUBBENDIECK IS THE NEBRASKA AARP DIRECTOR:

IOWA AND SOUTH DAKOTA AARP DIRECTORS JOINED STUBBENDIECK FOR THE REGIONAL MEETING:

ROMINA BOCCIA, DIRECTOR OF BUDGET AND ENTITLEMENT POLICY OF THE CATO INSTITUTE, WAS ONE OF THE FEATURED SPEAKERS ON THE PANEL.

SHE SAYS SOCIAL SECURITY IS A CAMPAIGN ISSUE AGAIN THIS PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION YEAR:

BOCCIA SAYS WHILE NO INDIVIDUAL MEMBER OF CONGRESS WILL SAY THEY WOULD VOTE TO RESTRICT OR CUT SOCIAL SECURITY IN A CAMPAIGN YEAR, A JOINT CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEE IS A DIFFERENT MATTER:

SHE THINKS THAT IS A POSSIBILITY TO HAPPEN AGAIN IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS.

AARP IS URGING WASHINGTON TO FIND A BIPARTISAN SOLUTION TO PROTECT AND SAVE SOCIAL SECURITY FROM THOSE POTENTIAL CUTS AND CHANGES.