SIOUX CITY TO HONOR FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE WILL CONDUCT A PUBLIC CEREMONY TO HONOR ITS FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS THIS (FRIDAY) AFTERNOON IN THE CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS.

THE CEREMONY HONORS THE 12 FIREFIGHTERS WHO MADE THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE WHILE SERVING AND PROTECTING THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY AND ITS CITIZENS.

THE FIRST FIREFIGHTERS TO DIE IN THE LINE OF DUTY WERE LAWRENCE SHANLEY IN 1884 AND WILLIAM T.J. SCHERER IN 1885.

THE MOST RECENT WERE KIRK WICKER AND MICHAEL JOHNSON WHO DIED BATTLING THE HEN HOUSE FIRE ON WEST 7TH STREET BACK IN 1982.

PUBLIC SEATING WILL BE AVAILABLE AND THE PRESENTATION OF COLORS WILL BEGIN PROMPTLY AT 3:00 P.M.

SIOUX CITY’S FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS

LAWRENCE SHANLEY-1884

WILLIAM T.J. SCHERER-1885

HENRY J. BROW-1911

FRANK FULTON-1914

SEELEY LAWTON-1914

LEROY TONE 1938

CARL ANDERSON – 1945

VALOIS LINDEN-1952

STEPHEN MIRONCHIK-1952

EDWARD KUDRON-1965

KIRK WICKER-1982

MICHAEL JOHNSON-1982