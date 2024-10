LE MARS POLICE ASK FOR VIDEO FROM AREA OF RECENT SHOOTING DEATH

THE LE MARS POLICE DEPARTMENT IS ASKING THROUGH ITS FACEBOOK PAGE FOR HELP FROM BUSINESSES AND RESIDENTS IN THE NORTHWEST PART OF THAT CITY.

THEY ARE ASKING THE PUBLIC FOR VIDEO FOOTAGE FROM SECURITY AND DOORBELL CAMERAS IN THE AREA THAT MAY HAVE CAPTURED A SUSPICIOUS PERSON OR PERSONS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SHOOTING DEATH OF 21-YEAR-OLD MIGUEL MARTINEZ ON SEPTEMBER 30TH.

THE LE MARS PD ASKS THE GENERAL PUBLIC TO VIEW THE EARLY MORNING HOURS OF SEPTEMBER 30 FROM AROUND MIDNIGHT TO 3 A.M.

CONTACT LE MARS POLICE AT (712) 546-4113 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR TIPS YOU MAY HAVE.

Le Mars Police Graphic