KINGDOM OF RIVERSSANCE RETURNS TO RIVERSIDE PARK

A MEDIEVAL KINGDOM HAS RETURNED TO RIVERSIDE PARK AS VENDORS, TENTS AND ATTRACTIONS BEGAN SETTING UP FRIDAY FOR THIS WEEKENDS 21ST KINGDOM OF RIVERSSANCE.

FRIAR PHYL CLAEYS HAS GATHERED THE LORDS AND LADIES, AND KNIGHTS AND PEASANTS FOR ANOTHER YEAR OF FUN AND FRIVOLITY:

A SPECIAL ATTRACTION THIS YEAR IS CHARLIE ANDREWS, THE WORLD CHAMPION OF COMPETITIVE JOUSTING WITH HIS KNIGHTS OF MAYHEM AND THEIR WARHORSES TO HEADLINE THE FESTIVAL:

FRIAR PHYL WILL BE IN COSTUME AS WILL EVERYONE FROM THE KING TO MUD MAN TO ENTERTAIN THOSE WHO ATTEND:

THE ADULTS ONLY KING’S SMOKER WILL ALSO RETURN WITH BAWDY ENTERTAINMENT.

YOU CAN GET A TICKET AT THE GATE IF YOU HAVEN’T PRE-PURCHASED ONE,

RIVERSSANCE TAKES PLACE FROM 10 A.M. UNTIL 7:30 ON SATURDAY AND 10 A.M. UNTIL 5:30 P.M. SUNDAY.