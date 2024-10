DEER ARE ON THE MOVE WITH HARVEST TIME UNDERWAY

WITH IOWA’S CORN AND SOYBEAN HARVEST GETTING UNDERWAY EARLY THIS YEAR, THAT MEANS DEER ARE ON THE MOVE ALREADY.

DEER21 OC…VEHICLE COLLISION. :10

THAT’S IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES DEER BIOLOGIST JACE ELLIOTT, WHO SAYS THE DEER ARE LOOKING FOR BETTER COVER AS THE FIELDS BECOME BARE FOLLOWING HARVEST:

DEER22 OC……..TALL GRASS PRAIRIE. :11

ELLIOTT SAYS THERE’S ALSO ANOTHER REASON THE DEER ARE ON THE MOVE:

DEER23 OC……..MAY BE BEHIND. :10

HE SAYS DRIVERS SIMPLY WILL NEED TO WATCH OUT FOR DEER IN RURAL AND WOODED AREAS.