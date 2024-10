BURN BAN FOR MOST OF WOODBURY COUNTY TO TAKE EFFECT

A BURN BAN WILL TAKE EFFECT TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT FOR MOST OF WOODBURY COUNTY.

THE STATE FIRE MARSHALL HAS DECLARED THE BAN FOR MOST FIRE DISTRICTS WITHIN WOODBURY COUNTY WITH THE EXCEPTION OF THE SMITHLAND OR HORNICK FIRE DISTRICT.

THOSE DISTRICTS DECLINED TO TAKE PART IN THE BURN BAN.

SIOUX CITY’S BAN ON OPEN BURNING CONTINUES AS IT HAS ALREADY BEEN IN PLACE.

RESIDENTS IN MOST OF WOODBURY COUNTY ARE PROHIBITED FROM BURNING ACCORDING TO IOWA CODE. VIOLATIONS OF THIS BAN MAY RESULT IN A SIMPLE MISDEMEANOR CHARGE.