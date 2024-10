SAFE PLACE TO HOST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VIGIL DOWNTOWN

THIS IS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH AND SAFEPLACE OF SIOUXLAND WILL HOSTING A VIGIL THIS EVENING AT 7 P.M. AT THE HO-CHUNK CENTER ATRIUM IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

THE THEME IS ‘HEAL, HOLD, CENTER.”‘

IT’S ABOUT WORKING TOGETHER AND EMBRACING THE MANY WAYS WE CAN HEAL FROM VIOLENCE AND OPPRESSION, WHILE COMMITTING TO HOLD SPACE FOR SURVIVORS.IN AN EFFORT TO END DOMESTIC VIOLENCE.

THE VIGIL WILL INCLUDE SURVIVOR TESTIMONY FROM MONICA TERRIQUES WHO LOST HER SISTER MARGARITA LEMUS IN 2015 AND SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER, NICK THOMPSON ON HIS INTERVENTION EXPERIENCE IN DOMESTIC VIOLENCE.

THE ‘LIGHT IN THE DARK TOUCHSTONE PROJECT WILL FEATURES STONES DECORATED AND HELD BY SURVIVORS THAT FEATURE WORDS AND SYMBOLS THAT HELP THEM CENTER ON HEALING AND RENEWING THEIR LIVES.