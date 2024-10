MORNINGSIDE U RECEIVES MILLION DOLLAR ALUMNI GIFT

MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY RECEIVED A MILLION DOLLAR GIFT THURSDAY FROM AN ALUMNI COUPLE WHO GRADUATED FROM THE SCHOOL IN THE 1960’S.

DR. ALBERT MOSLEY, PRESIDENT OF MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY, ANNOUNCED THE GIFT TO ESTABLISH THE LARRY AND JOAN ARNOLD CENTER FOR ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WITHIN THE MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF BUSINESS:

ARNOLD1 OC……..AND THE MIDWEST. :22

LARRY ARNOLD WAS PRESIDENT OF TAU KAPPA EPSILON DURING HIS TIME AT MORNINGSIDE AND SERVED ON THE MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 2010 TO 2017.

HE GRADUATED FROM MORNINGSIDE IN 1965 WITH A BACHELOR OF ARTS DEGREE BEFORE OBTAINING HIS MBA FROM NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY.

ARNOLD2 OC….NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIES. :10

JOAN ARNOLD GRADUATED IN 1967 WITH A BACHELOR OF ARTS DEGREE AND WAS A MEMBER OF THE ALPHA DELTA PI SORORITY WHILE AT MORNINGSIDE.

THE LARRY AND JOAN ARNOLD CENTER FOR ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WILL BE LOCATED IN THE FORTHCOMING NEW BUSINESS BUILDING, FOR WHICH TOM ROSEN OF THE CLASS OF 1970 PROVIDED INITIAL FUNDS IN MARCH OF THIS YEAR.