MISSION OF MERCY DENTAL CLINIC READIES FOR PATIENTS

DOZENS OF DENTAL CHAIRS AND EQUIPMENT HAVE BEEN SET UP IN THE DOWNTOWN TYSON EVENTS CENTER FOR THE 15TH ANNUAL IOWA MISSION OF MERCY FREE DENTAL CLINIC.

DENTISTS, SUCH AS DR. KIYA STACK-MILLER FROM THE TRI-STATE AREA WILL BEGIN SEEING PATIENTS BEGINNING AT 6 A.M. FRIDAY AND SATURDAY ON A FIRST COME BASIS:

DENTAL5 OC……KNOWN AS FLIPPERS. :12

STACK-MILLER IS CO-CHAIR OF THE EVENT USING THE VOLUNTEER LABOR OF HUNDREDS OF DENTAL PROFESSIONALS AND LAY PEOPLE FROM ACROSS THE AREA.

THE EVENTS CENTER CLINIC HAS 100 FULLY OPERATIONAL DENTAL STATIONS, PLUS X-RAY FACILITIES, AND MORE:

DENTAL6 OC……….CARE AS WELL. :09

THE IOWA MISSION OF MERCY GOES TO A DIFFERENT IOWA CITY EACH YEAR.

DR. DICK HETTINGER WORKED THE FIRST ONE BACK IN 2008:

DENTAL7 OC……..12 AND 1/2 MILLION DOLLARS. :10

THE CLINIC WAS LAST HERE IN SIOUX CITY IN 2018, SERVING MORE THAN 800 PATIENTS WITH ALMOST $600,000 IN FREE DENTAL CARE.

THEY HOPE TO SEE AROUND A THOUSAND PATIENTS OVER THE NEXT TWO DAYS.