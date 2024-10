HARRIS SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON FOR JEWELRY STORE ROBBERY

A DETROIT MAN WHO ROBBED A SIOUX CITY JEWELRY STORE WHILE ON FEDERAL SUPERVISED RELEASE FOR ROBBING TWO OTHER JEWELRY STORES AND ALSO AWAITING THE RESOLUTION OF A FEDERAL FIREARMS CHARGE IN MICHIGAN IS HEADED BACK TO PRISON.

32-YEAR-OLD DELONTE HARRIS WAS SENTENCED THURSDAY TO EIGHT YEARS AND NINE MONTHS IN FEDERAL PRISON.

HARRIS RECEIVED THE PRISON TERM AFTER PLEADING GUILTY BACK ON MAY 30TH TO ONE COUNT OF CONSPIRACY TO INTERFERE WITH COMMERCE BY ROBBERY AND ONE COUNT OF INTERFERENCE WITH COMMERCE BY ROBBERY.

PROSECUTORS SAY IN OCTOBER OF 2022, HARRIS AND CONSPIRATORS PERPETRATED A SMASH-AND-GRAB ROBBERY AT GUNDERSON’S JEWELERS, USING SLEDGEHAMMERS, TO STEAL ROLEX WATCHES.

THEY USED A STOLEN CAR AS A GETAWAY VEHICLE AND WERE EVENTUALLY CAUGHT.

HARRIS WAS PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED OF SIMILAR ROBBERIES OF JEWELRY STORES IN OMAHA, NEBRASKA AND NEWTON, MASSACHUSETTS AND SERVED TIME IN PRISON.

HE HAS BEEN ORDERED TO MAKE RESTITUTION FOR THIS LATEST ROBBERY.