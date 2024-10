WOODBURY SUPERVISORS OK COUNTY ATTORNEYS PAY HIKE

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS PASSED A MEMO OF UNDERSTANDING AFTER TWO HOURS OF ARGUMENTS AND DEBATE TUESDAY TO GIVE A TEMPORARY RAISE TO ASSOCIATE ATTORNEYS OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEYS OFFICE.

THE VOTE WAS 4-1 WITH CHAIRMAN MATTHEW UNG DISSENTING, WHO HAD BEEN RECENTLY REMOVED FROM THE NEGOTIATIONS BY HIS FELLOWS SUPERVISORS FOLLOWING COMBATIVE TALK AND EMAILS WITH ATTORNEY’S UNION REPRESENTATIVES:

MOU1 OC…….KNOWLEDGE OFFER. :22

THE REVISED VERSION OF THE M-O-U WAS PRESENTED BY SUPERVISORS MARK NELSON AND KEITH RADIG AND NELSON SAID THE TWO BLURRED PAGES WERE BECAUSE OF A BAD SCAN, AND WOULD BE CORRECTED.

VARIOUS COUNTY OFFICIALS AND THE COUNTY BOARD SPENT OVER TWO HOURS DISCUSSING THE FAIRNESS OF THE PROPOSAL TO GIVE AN UNBUDGETED RAISE TO THE COUNTY ATTORNEY’S EMPLOYEES WHO HAVE BEEN WORKING AT A HALF STAFFED LEVEL.

OFFICIALS FROM OTHER DEPARTMENTS, INCLUDING COUNTY SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN, STATED THEIR EMPLOYEES ALSO DESERVED MORE MONEY AND WOULD BE ASKING FOR IT DURING THEIR NEXT CONTRACT NEGOTIATION:

MOU2 OC………THE SAME M-O-U. :25

SUPERVISOR KEITH RADIG EXPLAINED THIS M-O-U APPLIES ONLY TO THE COUNTY ATTORNEY’S EMPLOYEES:

MOU3 OC……..I’M SORRY. :17

THE AGREEMENT THAT WAS FINALLY PASSED IS RETROACTIVE TO SEPTEMBER 1ST SO A PAIR OF RECENTLY HIRED ATTORNEYS WOULD BENEFIT FROM IT.

IT INCLUDES A PAY RAISE AND RETENTION BONUS CLAUSES AND ALLOWS ATTORNEYS TO WORK ONE DAY A WEEK FROM THEIR HOME.

KSCJ file photo