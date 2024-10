LOCAL FIRE PREVENTION ACTIVITIES UNDERWAY IN OCTOBER

FIRE PREVENTION WEEK BEGINS SUNDAY, AND SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE WILL KICK IT OFF WITH ITS ANNUAL OPEN HOUSE AT ALL SIOUX CITY FIRE STATIONS DURING SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

LT. JOE RODRIQUEZ SAYS IT’S A GREAT WAY FOR LOCAL CITIZENS TO MEET WITH FIREFIGHTERS AND GET AN UP CLOSE LOOK AT THEIR TRUCKS AND EQUIPMENT:

JROD1 OC…….HAVE A GOOD TIME. :16

THERE’S ALSO AN EDUCATION ELEMENT TO THE WEEK, AS FIREFIGHTERS VISIT OUR LOCAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS THROUGH THE MONTH WITH THEIR SMOKEHOUSE TRAILER TO TEACH FIRE SAFETY TO THE YOUNG STUDENTS.

WEDNESDAY THEY WERE AT LOESS HILLS AND RIVERSIDE SCHOOLS:

JROD2 OC…….WORKING SMOKE ALARMS. :12

SMOKE ALARMS ARE A FOCUS OF THE WEEK’S FIRE SAFETY EFFORT:

JROD3 OC………STILL WORKING. :19

AND IF YOU NEED A NEW SMOKE DETECTOR, YOU JUST NEED TO CALL THE FIRE PREVENTION OFFICE:

JROD4 OC……..SAFE HOME INSPECTION. :14

SOME OF THE GRADUATES OF THE FIRE RESCUE CITIZENS ACADEMY WILL BE ON HAND THIS SUNDAY FOR THE STATION OPEN HOUSE EVENTS.

AGAIN, THAT TAKES PLACE FROM 1:00 P.M. TO 3:00 P.M. AT EACH SIOUX CITY NEIGHBORHOOD FIRE STATION.