HIGHWAY 20 BYPASS RAMP REPAIR BEGINS THURSDAY NIGHT

IF YOU TRAVEL ON THE HIGHWAY 2O AND 75 BYPASS IN SIOUX CITY, BE AWARE OF SOME UPCOMING OVERNIGHT MAINTENANCE WORK THAT MAY SLOW DOWN YOUR TRIP.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WILL CLOSE THE INTERCHANGE RAMPS ON THE U.S. 20/ 75 BYPASS FROM THE NEBRASKA STATE LINE TO GORDON DRIVE/HIGHWAY 12 SO CREWS CAN COMPLETE HOT-MIX ASPHALT CRACK FILLING.

THE RAMP CLOSURES WILL TAKE PLACE FROM 7 P.M. THURSDAY NIGHT TO 6 A.M. FRIDAY, AND FROM 7 P.M. FRIDAY,TO 9 A.M. ON SATURDAY, WEATHER PERMITTING.

THE INTERCHANGES WITH RAMP CLOSURES WILL BE AT LAKEPORT (EXIT 1), SUNNYBROOK (EXIT 2), MORNINGSIDE (EXIT 3), AND U.S. 20/GORDON DRIVE (EXIT 4).

THE CLOSURES WILL LAST APPROXIMATELY 30 MINUTES PER RAMP AND ONLY ONE RAMP WILL BE CLOSED AT A TIME.