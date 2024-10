MOST OF THE PUBLIC SPLASH PADS IN SIOUX CITY ARE NOW CLOSED FOR THE FALL AND WINTER SEASONS.

THE SIOUX CITY PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT SAYS THE SPLASH PAD AT CHRIS LARSEN PARK LOCATED AT 700 FLOYD BOULEVARD REMAINS OPEN AND WILL CLOSE FOR THE SEASON ON OCTOBER 15TH.

FOR INFORMATION REGARDING THE SCHEDULE FOR THE MIRACLE LEAGUE SPLASH PAD LOCATED IN

RIVERSIDE PARK, PLEASE CONTACT THE MIRACLE LEAGUE.