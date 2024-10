POLICE DISPLAY PINK PATCHES & BADGES FOR BREAST CANCER AWARENESS

SIOUX CITY POLICE AND OTHER AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT ARE HONORING BREAST CANCER FIGHTERS ACROSS THE STATE THIS MONTH WITH THE PINK PATCH PROJECT.

OFFICER VALERIE ROSE OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS HER DEPARTMENT HAS TAKEN PART FOR THE LAST FIVE YEARS:

THE EFFORT COINCIDES WITH BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH, AND ROSE SAYS THE PUBLIC MAY PARTICIPATE ALSO:

THE CAUSE IS ESPECIALLY MEANINGFUL THIS YEAR TO OFFICER ROSE AND OTHER MEMBERS OF THE DEPARTMENT:

SOUTH SIOUX CITY OFFICERS WILL BE WEARING THEIR PINK PATCHES ALSO.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT PATCHES, LAPEL PINS, KEY CHAINS AND CHALLENGE COINS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC PURCHASE AT THE CITY/COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AT 701 WEST 29TH STREET IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.