PLYMOUTH COUNTY BURN BAN BEGINS WEDNESDAY

A BURN BAN GOES INTO EFFECT FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY WEDNESDAY.

LE MARS FIRE CHIEF DAVE SCHIPPER WORKED WITH THE STATE FIRE MARSHALL’S OFFICE TO PUT THE COUNTY IN THE BURN BAN BECAUSE OF THE DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS:

SCHIPPER SAYS THEY HAVE ANSWERED SEVERAL CALLS IN THE LAST FEW DAYS FOR GRASS AND FIELD FIRES.

HE ADVISES FARMERS WHO ARE HARVESTING TO TAKE SPECIAL PRECAUTIONS:

THE LE MARS FIRE CHIEF SAYS THE BAN DOES NOT AFFECT GRILLING OR BACKYARD FIRE PITS THAT FOLLOW PROPER GUIDELINES.

SEVERAL NORTHWEST IOWA COUNTIES ARE UNDER A “FIRE WEATHER WATCH” WEDNESDAY.

