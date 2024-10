MEMBERS OF CONGRESS CONDEMN IRAN MISSILE ATTACK ON ISRAEL

SEVERAL MEMBERS OF CONGRESS SPOKE OUT TUESDAY AGAINST IRAN, AND A MISSILE ATTACK LAUNCHED AGAINST ISRAEL.

U.S.SENATOR JONI ERNST OF IOWA ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING IN PART:

“THE WORLD IS WITNESSING THE DIRECT CONSEQUENCES OF AN EMBOLDENED IRAN, AND ISRAEL IS BEARING THE BRUNT.

AFTER OCTOBER 7, TEHRAN AND ITS TERROR PROXIES SHOULD BE TREMBLING, INSTEAD THEY SEE WEAKNESS FROM THEIR FRIENDS IN THE BIDEN-HARRIS WHITE HOUSE AS THEY WAFFLE IN THEIR SUPPORT OF ISRAEL.

MAKE NO MISTAKE, THESE ATTACKS ARE FUELED AND FUNDED BY YEARS OF IRANIAN APPEASEMENT.

WITH THE WORLD ON FIRE, I STAND SHOULDER TO SHOULDER WITH OUR GREATEST ALLY IN THE MIDDLE EAST.

MY PRAYERS ARE WITH ISRAEL, ITS PEOPLE, AND OUR SERVICEMEMBERS IN HARM’S WAY.

NEBRASKA CONGRESSMAN ADRIAN SMITH SAID: “IRAN’S UNJUSTIFIED ATTACK ON ISRAEL SHOWS THE FAILURE OF THE BIDEN-HARRIS FOREIGN POLICY OF EMPTY WORDS.

HE SAYS ROGUE STATES CAN’T BE TOLD “DON’T” WITHOUT MEANINGFUL CONSEQUENCES TO BACK IT UP.

SMITH SAYS LIFTING SANCTIONS AND BUNGLING MONEY TRANSFERS HAVE EMBOLDENED AN EVIL REGIME, PUTTING OUR GREATEST ALLY IN THE MIDDLE EAST IN THE CROSSHAIRS.

HE SAYS ISRAEL DESERVES OUR FULL SUPPORT AS THEY ASSESS THE DAMAGE AND DEFEND THEMSELVES FROM FUTURE IRANIAN THREATS.

NEBRASKA SENATOR PETE RICKETTS WEIGHED IN SAYING IRAN DOESN’T JUST CHANT ‘DEATH TO ISRAEL,’ THEY CHANT ‘DEATH TO AMERICA’ AS WELL.

IT’S TIME FOR THIS ADMINISTRATION TO PUT UP OR SHUT UP. AMERICA MUST STAND UNEQUIVOCALLY WITH ISRAEL.”

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA ADDED:

“IRAN’S MISSILE STRIKE ON ISRAEL IS UNACCEPTABLE AND HORRIFIC.

THE IRANIAN REGIME HAS SPONSORED AND CONTINUES TO FUND TERRORISTS AROUND THE GLOBE – INCLUDING HAMAS AND HEZBOLLAH – IN A COORDINATED EFFORT TO DESTROY FREE NATIONS, TARGET INNOCENT CIVILIANS, AND SOW CHAOS.

THE UNITED STATES STANDS STRONG WITH ISRAEL AND WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT OUR ALLIES AS THEY DEFEND THEIR HOMELAND AND DEFEAT TERRORISTS.”

NEBRASKA SENATOR DEB FISCHER SAID: “TODAY’S ATTACK SHOULD BE THE FINAL LESSON FOR THOSE WHO BELIEVE LENIENCY WILL DO ANYTHING OTHER THAN STRENGTHEN IRAN.

THE BIDEN-HARRIS ADMINISTRATION SHOULD STOP FENCE-SITTING AND UNEQUIVOCALLY BACK ISRAEL AGAINST OUR SHARED ENEMIES.

NEBRASKANS HOPE AND PRAY FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR FRIENDS IN ISRAEL, WHICH IS FIGHTING FOR ITS RIGHT TO LIVE IN PEACE.”