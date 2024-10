LE MARS SHOOTING DEATH RULED A HOMICIDE

LE MARS POLICE HAVE RULED MONDAY’S SHOOTING DEATH OF 21-YEAR-OLD MIGUEL MARTINEZ AS A HOMICIDE.

OFFICERS RESPONDING TO A SHOTS FIRED CALL AROUND 2:30 A.M. FOUND MARTINEZ’S BODY IN AN APARTMENT.

THE VICTIM HAD SUFFERED GUNSHOT WOUNDS.

POLICE CHIEF KEVIN VANDE VEGTE SAYS EVIDENCE IN THE CASE INDICATES THE SHOOTING WAS A TARGETED ATTACK:

HIS OFFICERS ARE DOING EVERYTHING THEY CAN TO IDENTIFY THE PERSON RESPONSIBLE AND WERE ON THE CRIME SCENE MONDAY FOR MORE THAN 14 HOURS.:

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SHOULD CALL THE LE MARS POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 712-546-4113.