IOWA D-O-T APPROVES SIOUX CITY USE OF SPEED CAMERAS

THE IOWA D-O-T HAS RELEASED ITS REVIEW OF SPEED CAMERAS UNDER NEW RULES CREATED BY THE STATE LEGISLATURE.

HERE IN SIOUX CITY, FOUR LOCATIONS HAVE BEEN APPROVED FOR SPEED CAMERAS BY THE D-O-T.

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THEY WILL BE AT THE LOCATIONS WHERE THEY WERE PREVIOUSLY IN USE:

CAMERAS3 OC……..WESTBOUND TRAFFIC (2X) :24

GILL SAYS THE IOWA D-O-T REQUIRED DATA SHOWING THE NEED FOR THE CAMERAS AT EACH LOCATION THAT WAS APPLIED FOR:

CAMERAS4 OC……….DIFFERENT LOCATIONS. :09

NOT EVERY LOCATION THE CITY APPLIED FOR WAS GRANTED A CAMERA:

CAMERAS5 OC………..DOWN THE ROAD. :22

GILL SAYS POLICE WILL DO A SPEED STUDY THERE AND OTHER LOCATIONS TO SEE IF THE NUMBER OF ACCIDENTS AND CITATIONS ISSUED WARRANT A CAMERA:

CAMERAS6 OC……….THEIR SPEEDS ARE. :31

GILL SAYS THE POLICE WILL POST ON FACEBOOK WHERE AND WHEN THE SPEED CAMERAS WILL BE PLACED IN USE IN THE NEAR FUTURE.