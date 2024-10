AARP TO HOST REGIONAL SOCIAL SECURITY MEETING

THE AARP STATE OFFICES OF IOWA, NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA WILL HOST A TRI-STATE SOCIAL SECURITY FORUM THURSDAY IN SIOUX CITY FEATURING SPEAKERS OFFERING PERSPECTIVES ON THE CURRENT STATUS OF SOCIAL SECURITY AND WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE TO ENSURE ITS FUTURE.

THE FEATURED SPEAKERS ARE MAX RICHTMAN FROM THE NATIONAL CENTER TO PRESERVE SOCIAL SECURITY AND MEDICARE AND ROMINA BOCCIA OF THE CATO INSTITUTE.

STAFF FROM ALL THREE STATE AARP OFFICES WILL ALSO BE PRESENT,

THE PROGRAM BEGINS AT NOON AT THE STONEY CREEK HOTEL LOCATED AT 300 3RD STREET IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY AND WILL LAST AN HOUR.