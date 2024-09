THE LE MARS POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO REPORTS OF GUN FIRE AND A DISTURBANCE EARLY MONDAY MORNING.

POLICE CHIEF KEVIN VANDE VEGTE SAYS THE CALL WAS REPORTED AT ABOUT 2:30 A.M. AND AUTHORITIES RESPONDED TO THE INCIDENT AT 37 3RD AVENUE NW IN LE MARS.

THE LE MARS POLICE CHIEF SAYS THE SCENE IS SECURE.

NO OTHER INFORMATION HAS BEEN RELEASED AT THIS TIME.