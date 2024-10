LE MARS POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL SHOOTING (Update)

LE MARS POLICE RESPONDED EARLY MONDAY MORNING TO REPORTS OF A DISTURBANCE WITH POSSIBE SHOTS FIRED.

POLICE CHIEF KEVIN VANDE VEGTE SAYS THE CALL WAS REPORTED AT ABOUT 2:30 A.M. AND AUTHORITIES RESPONDED TO THE INCIDENT AT AN APARTMENT ON 3RD AVENUE NW IN LE MARS.

RES1 OC….RESIDENCE :08

RESPONDING OFFICERS LOCATED 21-YEAR-OLD MIGUEL MARTINEZ WHO HAD WOUNDS CONSISTENT OF BEING SHOT.

MARTINEZ WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE BY A MEDICAL EXAMINER.

NO SUSPECTS WERE FOUND AT THE HOME AND THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.

NO OTHER INFORMATION HAS BEEN RELEASED AT THIS TIME.