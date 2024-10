FEENSTRA RENEWS CALL FOR NEW FARM BILL AS EXTENSION EXPIRES

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVE RANDY FEENSTRA RENEWED HIS CALL FOR CONGRESS TO PASS A NEW FARM BILL.

THE HULL REPUBLICAN RELEASED A STATEMENT AS THE ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OF THE 2018 FARM BILL WAS SET TO EXPIRE MONDAY.

FEENSTRA SAYS “NEARLY 130 DAYS AGO, REPUBLICAN COLLEAGUES ON THE HOUSE AGRICULTURE COMMITTEE AND I PASSED THE FARM BILL.

THE LEGISLATION IS THE RESULT OF CONVERSATIONS WITH OUR FARMERS AND PRODUCERS ABOUT THEIR PRIORITIES, NEEDS, AND INTERESTS.

HE SAYS THEY STRENGTHENED CROP INSURANCE, INCREASED REFERENCE PRICES, DOUBLED FUNDING FOR TRADE PROGRAMS, AND INCLUDED PROTECTIONS TO KEEP OUR FARMLAND AWAY FROM CHINA AND OUR FOREIGN ADVERSARIES.

FEENSTRA SAYS BETWEEN LOW COMMODITY PRICES AND DECLINING FARM INCOME, CONGRESS MUST PASS THE FARM BILL TO DELIVER CERTAINTY AND RELIEF FOR OUR PRODUCERS AND IOWA AGRICULTURE.”