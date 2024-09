FATAL HEAD ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 75

ONE PERSON HAS DIED AND ANOTHER WAS INJURED AFTER A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT FRIDAY NIGHT ON HIGHWAY 75.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS SHORTLY BEFORE 11 P.M. A SOUTHBOUND VEHICLE IN THE 2800 BLOCK OF HIGHWAY 75 COLLIDED HEAD ON WITH A NORTHBOUND VEHICLE DRIVEN BY DAVID NARCISO.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE NARCISO VEHICLE CROSSED THE CENTER LINE AND STRUCK THE SOUTHBOUND VEHICLE WHICH WAS DRIVEN BY A JUVENILE MALE.

THE JUVENILE MALE WAS ABLE TO GET OUT OF HIS VEHICLE ON HIS OWN AND REPORTED MINOR INJURIES.

HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO UNITYPOINT HEALTH FOR TREATMENT.

NARCISO WAS TRAPPED IN HIS VEHICLE, AND SUSTAINED SEVERE INJURIES.

HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCYONE WHERE HE DIED FROM THE INJURIES SUSTAINED IN THE ACCIDENT.

THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS THE ACCIDENT IS STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION, AND ALCOHOL MAY HAVE BEEN A FACTOR IN THE CRASH.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WAS ASSISTED BY THE IOWA STATE PATROL AND SALIX E-M-S.