DRIVER IDENTIFIED IN FATAL CRASH INTO MISSOURI RIVER

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE DRIVER OF THE FORD F-150 TRUCK THAT CRASHED INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER LAST FRIDAY.

55 YEAR OLD DELANA JACKSON OF SIOUX CITY WAS DRIVING SOUTH ON INTERSTATE 29 NEAR THE RAILROAD BRIDGE WHEN HE REPORTEDLY SUFFERED A MEDICAL CONDITION, STRUCK THE CONCRETE MEDIAN THEN DROVE INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER.

MR. JACKSON’S BODY WAS FOUND INSIDE OF THE TRUCK WHEN IT WAS TOWED OUT OF THE RIVER AROUND 4:40PM ON FRIDAY.

A MALE PASSENGER WAS ABLE TO ESCAPE FROM THE VEHICLE BY BREAKING OUT A REAR WINDOW AS THE TRUCK WAS ENTERING THE RIVER.

HIS NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.