CLAY COUNTY FAIR ATTENDEES SPENT RECORD AMOUNT IN SPENCER

ATTENDANCE WAS DOWN BUT SPENDING WAS UP AT THE RECENTLY CONCLUDED CLAY COUNTY FAIR IN SPENCER, IOWA THIS YEAR.

FAIR OFFICIALS SAY TOTAL ATTENDANCE OVER THE NINE DAYS OF THE 2024 FAIR WAS 297,999.

THAT’S DOWN FROM 318,678 IN 2023.

GRANDSTAND SHOWS BROUGHT 14,549 ATTENDEES, WITH THE TWO LARGEST CROWDS FOR CONCERTS BY TRACE ADKINS AND JUSTIN MOORE.

FAIRGOERS SPENT AN ALL TIME RECORD $3,306,667, TOPPING LAST YEAR’S RECORD BY ALMOST $290,000.

790 4-H AND FFA EXHIBITORS FROM 52 COUNTIES ACROSS IOWA AND MINNESOTA PARTICIPATED IN LIVESTOCK AND HUMAN SCIENCES EVENTS AT THE CLAY COUNTY FAIR.

458 UNIQUE COMMERCIAL EXHIBITORS, CONCESSIONAIRES, AND VENDORS FROM 37 STATES WERE PART OF THIS YEAR’S FAIR, INCLUDING 150 AGRICULTURE-SPECIFIC EXHIBITORS.

THIS HELPED THE CLAY COUNTY FAIR AGAIN HOLD ITS TITLE AS THE LARGEST FARM MACHINERY AND AG EQUIPMENT SHOW AT ANY FAIR IN THE UNITED STATES.

1,319 EXHIBITORS ENTERED OPEN-CLASS LIVESTOCK AND NON-LIVESTOCK COMPETITIONS, WITH A COMBINED 10,059 TOTAL ENTRIES, HIGHLIGHTING THE RANGE OF TALENT AND DEDICATION WITHIN THE OPEN-CLASS DIVISIONS.