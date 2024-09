RAYFORD WON’T SEEK NEW TERM AS NAACP PRESIDENT

THE PRESIDENT OF THE SIOUX CITY BRANCH OF THE NAACP HAS DECIDED TO NOT SEEK A NEW TERM.

IKE RAYFORD ANNOUNCED HIS DECISION LAST WEEK, SAYING IN A STATEMENT THAT IT HAS BEEN HIS HONOR AND PRIVILEGE TO SERVE AS THE PRESIDENT, WORKING ALONGSIDE DEDICATED AND PASSIONATE INDIVIDUALS.

RAYFORD SAYS THEY HAVE MADE GREAT STRIDES IN ADVANCING THEIR MISSION OF EQUALITY, JUSTICE AND OPPORTUNITY FOR ALL.

HE BELIEVES IT IS TIME TO STEP ASIDE AND PASS THE BATON TO NEW LEADERSHIP, AND SAYS HE WILL REMAIN A COMMITTED LIFETIME MEMBER OF THE NAACP AND A SUPPORTER OF THEIR VITAL WORK.

RAYFORD HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF THE LOCAL NAACP SINCE 2019.