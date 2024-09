6TH ANNUAL BIG GIVE SET FOR TUESDAY

THE SIXTH ANNUAL SIOUXLAND BIG GIVE CAMPAIGN WILL TAKE PLACE ON TUESDAY.

THE EVENT HOSTED BY THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION IS AN ONLINE, 24-HOUR DAY OF GIVING TO SPOTLIGHT NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS AND CONNECT THEM WITH THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY.

YOU MAY DONATE TO ANY OF OVER 95 CHARITABLE ORGANIZATIONS WHICH ARE PARTICIPATING, AND THE GOAL IS TO RAISE MORE THAN $150,000.

MANY OF THE NONPROFITS HAVE SECURED MATCHING GIFTS TO PROPEL THEM TO THEIR HIGHEST DONATIONS.

THE ONLINE GIVING ALLOWS INDIVIDUALS TO MAKE AN ONLINE DONATION AT A MINIMUM OF $10 DOLLARS.

SINCE ITS INCEPTION, THE SIOUXLAND BIG GIVE HAS RAISED OVER $930,000 FOR LOCAL NONPROFITS.

LAST YEAR, MORE THAN 1,300 DONORS CONTRIBUTED OVER $205,000,

KSCJ WILL BROADCAST FROM THE HAMILTON HY-VEE TUESDAY TO SHOWCASE THE EFFORT.