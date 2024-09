SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE ARRESTED A SUSPECT WHO IS CHARGED IN THE ROBBERY OF THE SIOUX VALLEY CREDIT UNION ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

51-YEAR-OLD CHRISTOPHER B. ROBERSON OF SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE ROBBERY.

ROBERSON ALLEGEDLY ENTERED THE BANK WEARING A FACE COVERING, APPROACHED A BANK TELLER AND DEMANDED MONEY.

HE FLED THE BANK ON FOOT WITH AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT OF MONEY.

ROBERSON IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.