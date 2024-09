GAS & STEAM PIPE LEAKS DISRUPT MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY

FIRE CREWS WERE DISPATCHED TO MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY SHORTLY AFTER 9 A.M. FRIDAY FOR A REPORTED NATURAL GAS LEAK.

ASSISTANT FIRE CHIEF ROBERT WILSON SAYS WHEN CREWS ARRIVED, THEY FOUND MORE THAN ONE LEAK TO DEAL WITH:

LEAKS1 OC……….THE BROKEN LINE. :17

THE BROKEN LINES WERE BETWEEN ALLEE GYM AND THE HINDMAN HOBBS CENTER ON SOUTH GLASS STREET:

LEAKS2 OC………THAT’S BEEN HIT. :13

THE ATHLETIC FACILITIES WERE EVACUATED, BUT NEARBY DIMMITT HALL AND OTHER RESIDENCES WERE NOT.

WILSON SAYS THEY MONITORED THE NEARBY FACILITIES BUT FOUND NO THREATENING LEVELS OF GAS IN THEM.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.