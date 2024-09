CRASHED PICKUP TRUCK RECOVERED FROM MISSOURI RIVER

SIOUX CITY AUTHORITIES HAVE RECOVERED A PICKUP TRUCK THAT CRASHED INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER FRIDAY MORNING.

THE TRUCK WAS PULLED FROM THE RIVER AROUND 5:30 P.M LATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANES OF I-29 NEAR THE RAILROAD BRIDGE AROUND 6:35 A.M.:

ACCIDENT1 OC………18 FOOT DEEP OF WATER. :15

TWO MEN WERE IN THE TRUCK WHEN IT CRASHED.

GILL SAYS THE PASSENGER IN THE TRUCK ESCAPED AND MADE IT TO SHORE, BUT THE DRIVER DID NOT:

ACCIDENT3 OC…..A SEIZURE. :06

SEARCH BOATS WERE LAUNCHED AND A RECOVERY OPERATION CONTINUED THROUGH THE AFTERNOON..

THE DRIVER’S BODY WAS RECOVERED FROM THE TRUCK.

THE NAMES OF THE TWO MEN HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.